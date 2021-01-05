TMAC Resources (TMMFF) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo maintained a Hold rating on TMAC Resources (TMMFF) yesterday and set a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is ranked #217 out of 7185 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TMAC Resources is a Hold with an average price target of $1.24, implying a 0.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 29, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TMAC Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $70.5 million and net profit of $16.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.8 million and had a net profit of $8.4 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TMAC Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal resource properties. It focuses on mining the Doris, Madrid, and Boston gold deposit trends located in Hope Bay mineral property in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut, Canada. The company was founded by A. Terrance MacGibbon on October 30, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.