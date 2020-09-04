TMAC Resources (TMMFF) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo maintained a Hold rating on TMAC Resources (TMMFF) on August 26 and set a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 72.6% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, Argonaut Gold, and Marathon Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for TMAC Resources with a $1.34 average price target, a 28.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.75 price target.

Based on TMAC Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $59.4 million and GAAP net loss of $18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.1 million and had a net profit of $1.2 million.

TMAC Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal resource properties. It focuses on mining the Doris, Madrid, and Boston gold deposit trends located in Hope Bay mineral property in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut, Canada. The company was founded by A. Terrance MacGibbon on October 30, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.