TJX Companies (TJX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank gave TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Nomura. Analyst Michael Baker maintained a Buy rating on TJX Companies today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.95, close to its 52-week low of $34.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 54.6% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TJX Companies with a $70.71 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $64.95 and a one-year low of $34.36. Currently, TJX Companies has an average volume of 6.4M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TJX in relation to earlier this year.

The TJX Cos., Inc. engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International.