TJX Companies (TJX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Nomura and Citigroup gave TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Merrill Lynch. Analyst Lorraine Hutchinson reiterated a Buy rating on TJX Companies yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Hutchinson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 48.1% success rate. Hutchinson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Outfitters, Signet Jewelers, and Nordstrom.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TJX Companies with a $65.60 average price target, implying a 47.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

TJX Companies’ market cap is currently $52.45B and has a P/E ratio of 16.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.13.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TJX in relation to earlier this year.

The TJX Cos., Inc. engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including footwear and accessories; and home fashions including home basics, decorative accessories, giftware, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids and gourmet food departments. The TJX Canada segment operates the Winners, Marshalls, and HomeSense chains in Canada. The TJX International segment includes the T.K. Maxx and HomeSense chains in Europe, and T.K. Maxx chain in Australia. The company was founded by Stanley Harris Feldberg and Sumner L. Feldberg in 1956 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.