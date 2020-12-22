Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) Receives a New Rating from B.Riley Financial

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) and a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.19, close to its 52-week low of $0.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.4% and a 56.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tiziana Life Sciences with a $8.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.17 and a one-year low of $0.62. Currently, Tiziana Life Sciences has an average volume of 331.4K.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), which is a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. The company was founded by Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone on November 4, 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

