Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) Receives a Buy from B.Riley Financial

Catie Powers- May 28, 2021, 10:35 AM EDT

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.35, close to its 52-week low of $1.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 51.3% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tiziana Life Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), which is a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. The company was founded by Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone on November 4, 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

