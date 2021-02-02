Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley Financial

Christine Brown- February 2, 2021, 12:35 PM EDT

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.6% and a 61.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Tiziana Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50, representing a 90.8% upside. In a report issued on January 19, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.17 and a one-year low of $0.62. Currently, Tiziana Life Sciences has an average volume of 978.2K.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), which is a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. The company was founded by Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone on November 4, 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

