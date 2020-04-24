TiVo (TIVO) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

Christine Brown- April 24, 2020, 2:38 AM EDT

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on TiVo (TIVO) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -22.0% and a 21.4% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TiVo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.69 and a one-year low of $4.16. Currently, TiVo has an average volume of 1.42M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TiVo Corp. provides entertainment technology, software, and services. It operates through two segments: Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment consists licensing patent portfolio to U.S. and international pay television providers, mobile device manufacturers, CE manufacturers and over-the-top video providers. The Product segment covers licensing of company-developed IPG products and services provided for multi-channel video service providers and consumer electronic manufacturers, in-guide advertising revenue, analytics revenue and revenue from licensing Metadata. TiVo was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts