TiVo (TIVO) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on TiVo (TIVO), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.42, close to its 52-week low of $5.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -20.8% and a 16.4% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TiVo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a one-year high of $9.69 and a one-year low of $5.85. Currently, TiVo has an average volume of 1.56M.

TiVo Corp. provides entertainment technology, software, and services. It operates through two segments: Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment consists licensing patent portfolio to U.S. and international pay television providers, mobile device manufacturers, CE manufacturers and over-the-top video providers.