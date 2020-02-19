TiVo (TIVO) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on TiVo (TIVO), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.79, close to its 52-week low of $6.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -5.8% and a 37.5% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

TiVo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.64 and a one-year low of $6.61. Currently, TiVo has an average volume of 1.2M.

TiVo Corp. provides entertainment technology, software, and services. It operates through two segments: Intellectual Property Licensing and Product.