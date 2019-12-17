TiVo (TIVO) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on TiVo (TIVO), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -6.5% and a 34.8% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TiVo with a $19.00 average price target.

Based on TiVo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $151 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.99 million.

TiVo Corp. provides entertainment technology, software, and services. It operates through two segments: Intellectual Property Licensing and Product.