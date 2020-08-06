Tivity Health (TVTY) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Tivity Health (TVTY), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 52.1% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and US Physical Therapy.

Tivity Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50, representing a 4.4% upside. In a report released today, Craig-Hallum also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Tivity Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $338 million and GAAP net loss of $198 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $214 million and had a net profit of $4.21 million.

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet. The company was founded by Robert E. Stone and Thomas G. Cigarran in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.