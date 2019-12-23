Tivity Health (TVTY) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky maintained a Buy rating on Tivity Health (TVTY) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 52.5% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Anika Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tivity Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.00.

Tivity Health’s market cap is currently $962.3M and has a P/E ratio of 14.07. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.76.

Tivity Health, Inc. engages in the development and provision of network solutions and health management services. It offers rehabilitative therapy, chiropractic procedure, alternative medicines, and health and fitness programs under the SilverSneakers, Prime Fitness, and WholeHealth Living trademarks.