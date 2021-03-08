Timkensteel (TMST) Receives a Buy from KeyBanc

In a report released today, Philip Gibbs from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Timkensteel (TMST), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.69, close to its 52-week high of $9.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibbs is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 55.9% success rate. Gibbs covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Cleveland-Cliffs, Howmet Aerospace, and Schnitzer Steel.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Timkensteel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a one-year high of $9.77 and a one-year low of $2.16. Currently, Timkensteel has an average volume of 1.42M.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. It includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels. Its services include thermal treatment, value added components, technical support and testing, supply chain, and TimkenSteel portal. The company was founded on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.