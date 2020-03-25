Timken Company (TKR) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis maintained a Hold rating on Timken Company (TKR) yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -12.0% and a 21.6% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Allison Transmission Holdings, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Timken Company with a $56.50 average price target.

Based on Timken Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $896 million and net profit of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $910 million and had a net profit of $60 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TKR in relation to earlier this year.

The Timken Co. engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft. The Process Industries segment handles OEM and end-user customers in industries that place heavy demands on the fixed operating equipment they make or use in heavy and other general industrial sectors. The company was founded by Henry Timken in 1899 and is headquartered in North Canton, OH.