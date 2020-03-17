Timken Company (TKR) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Courtney Yakavonis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Timken Company (TKR), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.55, close to its 52-week low of $29.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.5% and a 21.3% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Allison Transmission Holdings, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Timken Company with a $58.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.78 and a one-year low of $29.00. Currently, Timken Company has an average volume of 683.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TKR in relation to earlier this year.

The Timken Co. engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments.