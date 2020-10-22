TIM (TIMB) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Mathieu Robilliard maintained a Buy rating on TIM (TIMB) yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.35, equals to its 52-week low of $11.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Robilliard is ranked #6142 out of 7011 analysts.

TIM has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, which is a 39.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TIM’s market cap is currently $5.57B and has a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.21.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TIM Participações SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wireless cellular telecommunication services. The firm also provides private and public telephone services at both the local and regional levels. It offers wireless and fixed line telephone services, pre-paid mobile, post-paid mobile, GSM mobile services, and Internet access services. The company was founded on May 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.