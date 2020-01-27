Tim Participacoes (TSU) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on January 24, Mathieu Robilliard from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Tim Participacoes (TSU), with a price target of $19.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.57, close to its 52-week high of $20.30.

Robilliard has an average return of 8.6% when recommending Tim Participacoes.

According to TipRanks.com, Robilliard is ranked #797 out of 5857 analysts.

Tim Participacoes has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tim Participacoes’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $142 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $166 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TIM Participações SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wireless cellular telecommunication services. The firm also provides private and public telephone services at both the local and regional levels.

Read More on TSU: