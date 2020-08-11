Tilray (TLRY) Receives a Hold from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained a Hold rating on Tilray (TLRY) today and set a price target of $7.90. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.97, close to its 52-week low of $2.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #1378 out of 6887 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tilray with a $8.57 average price target, a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, MKM Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.25 and a one-year low of $2.43. Currently, Tilray has an average volume of 8.99M.

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids. The Company is focused on medical cannabis research, cultivation, processing and distribution of cannabis products worldwide. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis extracts. It also supplies cannabis products to patients in a number of countries spanning five continents through its subsidiaries in Australia, Canada and Germany and it produces medical cannabis in Canada and Europe. The company was founded on January 24, 2018 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

