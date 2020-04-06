Tilly’s (TLYS) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen maintained a Buy rating on Tilly’s (TLYS) today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.61, close to its 52-week low of $3.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.2% and a 41.4% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Chromadex.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tilly’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.17.

Tilly’s’ market cap is currently $107.3M and has a P/E ratio of 4.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TLYS in relation to earlier this year.

Tilly’s, Inc. engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.