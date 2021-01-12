Tilly’s (TLYS) Gets a Hold Rating from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Hold rating on Tilly’s (TLYS) yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 66.0% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tilly’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

Tilly’s’ market cap is currently $275.5M and has a P/E ratio of -71.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.82.

Tilly’s, Inc. engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.