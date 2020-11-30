Tilly’s (TLYS) Gets a Hold Rating from Pivotal Research

In a report released today, Mitch Kummetz from Pivotal Research reiterated a Hold rating on Tilly’s (TLYS), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 64.7% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tilly’s with a $9.50 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Tilly’s, Inc. engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.