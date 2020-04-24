Tigress Financial Sticks to Their Buy Rating for CVS Health (CVS)

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on CVS Health (CVS). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 62.8% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Microsoft, Facebook, and Alphabet.

CVS Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.62, implying a 34.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

CVS Health’s market cap is currently $80.01B and has a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.61.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioural health, medical management capabilities. The Corporate segment involves in providing management and administrative services. The company was founded by Stanley P. Goldstein and Ralph Hoagland in 1963 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, RI.

