Tigress Financial Sticks to Its Buy Rating for JOYY (YY)

Tigress Financial analyst Aaron Ju reiterated a Buy rating on JOYY (YY) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.91.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JOYY is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.00, a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

JOYY’s market cap is currently $5.04B and has a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.07.

JOYY, Inc. engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others. The Live Streaming segment engages in the sales of in-channel virtual items used on live streaming platforms, including YY Live platform and Huya platform. The Online Games segment engages in the sales of in-game virtual items used for games. The Membership segment engages in the collection of membership subscription fees. The Others segment engages in the online education platform and online advertising and promotion. The company was founded by Xueling Li and Jun Lei in April 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.