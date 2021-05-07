Tigress Financial Remains a Buy on Intel (INTC)

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Intel (INTC). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 72.1% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hims & Hers Health, Alphabet Class A, and Cisco Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intel is a Hold with an average price target of $67.19, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Based on Intel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.67 billion and net profit of $3.36 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.83 billion and had a net profit of $5.66 billion.

Intel manufactures and sells microprocessors, chipsets, flash memory as well as other products and platforms for compute, storage, network and other functions. The company’s data-centric businesses include Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things (IOTG), Mobileye, Non-volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), with the PC-centric business comprised of Client Computing Group (CCG). It derives a majority of its revenue from platform products, which incorporate various components and technologies, including a microprocessor and chipset, a stand-alone SoC, or multichip package.

