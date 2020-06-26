Tigress Financial Remains a Buy on Carnival (CCL)

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Carnival (CCL). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 67.2% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Microsoft, Facebook, and Qualcomm.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carnival is a Hold with an average price target of $16.91, which is a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Carnival’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.79 billion and GAAP net loss of $781 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.67 billion and had a net profit of $336 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CCL in relation to earlier this year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia (EEA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn. The Europe, Australia, and Asia (EEA) segment comprises of AIDA, Costa, Cunard, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK). The Cruise Support segment represents port destinations and private islands for the benefit of its cruise brands. The Tour and Other segment operates hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

