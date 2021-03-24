Tigress Financial Remains a Buy on AT&T (T)

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on AT&T (T). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 70.6% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hims & Hers Health, Alphabet Class A, and Microsoft.

AT&T has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.33, which is a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $33.24 and a one-year low of $26.08. Currently, AT&T has an average volume of 42.81M.

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America and Xandr. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally. The WarnerMedia segment develops, produces and distributes feature films, television, gaming and other content over various physical and digital formats. The Latin America segment provides entertainment and wireless services outside of the U.S. The Xandar segment provides advertising services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

