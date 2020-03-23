Tigress Financial Remains a Buy on Alphabet (GOOGL)

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on Alphabet (GOOGL) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1054.13, close to its 52-week low of $1008.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 59.0% success rate. Feinseth covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, Snap-on, and Garmin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphabet with a $1623.91 average price target, a 53.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Independent Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $1520.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Alphabet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $45.98 billion and net profit of $10.67 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.15 billion and had a net profit of $8.95 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOOGL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on GOOGL: