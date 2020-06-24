Tigress Financial Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Royal Caribbean (RCL)

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Royal Caribbean (RCL). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 68.3% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Microsoft, Facebook, and Qualcomm.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Royal Caribbean with a $53.67 average price target, representing a 3.4% upside. In a report issued on June 10, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Royal Caribbean’s market cap is currently $11.38B and has a P/E ratio of 61.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.21.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RCL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a global cruise vacation company. It operates global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More on RCL: