Tigress Financial Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Nu Skin (NUS)

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Nu Skin (NUS). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 67.1% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Microsoft, Facebook, and Alphabet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nu Skin is a Hold with an average price target of $34.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $52.00 and a one-year low of $12.31. Currently, Nu Skin has an average volume of 1.14M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NUS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J. Lund in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, UT.