Tigress Financial Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Mastercard (MA)

In a report issued on December 20, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Mastercard (MA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $299.00, close to its 52-week high of $300.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 71.7% success rate. Feinseth covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Harley-Davidson, Snap-on, and Garmin.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mastercard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $322.50, a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 5, Compass Point also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Mastercard’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.47 billion and net profit of $2.11 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.9 billion and had a net profit of $1.9 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MA: