Tigress Financial Reiterates a Buy Rating on Wendy’s (WEN)

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on Wendy’s (WEN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.11, close to its 52-week high of $22.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 70.7% success rate. Feinseth covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Harley-Davidson, Snap-on, and Garmin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wendy’s with a $23.55 average price target, a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 13, Longbow Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.84 and a one-year low of $14.96. Currently, Wendy’s has an average volume of 3.17M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WEN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Todd Allan Penegor, the President & CEO of WEN sold 283,733 shares for a total of $6,054,862.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Wendy’s Co. engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts and kid’s meals.