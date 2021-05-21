Tigress Financial Reiterates a Buy Rating on Wendy’s (WEN)

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Wendy’s (WEN). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 71.7% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hims & Hers Health, Cisco Systems, and Verizon.

Wendy’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.62, implying a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.91 and a one-year low of $18.86. Currently, Wendy’s has an average volume of 3.24M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WEN in relation to earlier this year.

The Wendy’s Co. engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts and kid’s meals. The company was founded by R. David Thomas on November 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.