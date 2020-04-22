Tigress Financial Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Nvidia (NVDA)

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia (NVDA). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $286.15, close to its 52-week high of $316.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 63.3% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Microsoft, Facebook, and Alphabet.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $306.14, a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $340.00 price target.

Nvidia’s market cap is currently $164.9B and has a P/E ratio of 63.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.23.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NVDA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Brooke Seawell, a Director at NVDA sold 20,000 shares for a total of $5,758,200.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The company was founded by Jen-Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

