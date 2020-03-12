Tigress Financial Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on McDonald’s (MCD)

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on McDonald’s (MCD) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $170.13, close to its 52-week low of $169.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 60.6% success rate. Feinseth covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, Snap-on, and Garmin.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McDonald’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $227.71, a 30.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $237.00 price target.

McDonald’s’ market cap is currently $140.3B and has a P/E ratio of 23.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -17.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MCD in relation to earlier this year.

