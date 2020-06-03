Tigress Financial Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Huya (HUYA)

Tigress Financial analyst Aaron Ju reiterated a Buy rating on Huya (HUYA) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is ranked #1561 out of 6670 analysts.

Huya has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.67, representing a 31.3% upside. In a report issued on May 21, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.20 and a one-year low of $11.78. Currently, Huya has an average volume of 3.16M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HUYA, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.