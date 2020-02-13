Tigress Financial Keeps Their Buy Rating on New Oriental Education Tech (EDU)

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Ju from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on New Oriental Education Tech (EDU). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $138.48, close to its 52-week high of $141.60.

Ju has an average return of 23.5% when recommending New Oriental Education Tech.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is ranked #1337 out of 5897 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for New Oriental Education Tech with a $155.99 average price target.

New Oriental Education Tech’s market cap is currently $21.94B and has a P/E ratio of 54.25. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.72.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments.

