Tigress Financial Keeps a Buy Rating on Snap-on (SNA)

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Snap-on (SNA). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $122.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 65.0% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Microsoft, Facebook, and Alphabet.

Snap-on has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $153.17, implying a 25.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $162.50 price target.

Snap-on’s market cap is currently $6.51B and has a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SNA in relation to earlier this year.

Snap-On, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. It operates through following segments: Commercial and Industrial Group; Snap-On Tools Group; Repair Systems and Information Group; and Financial Services. The Commercial and Industrial Group segment consists of business operations that serve the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets. The Snap-On Tools Group segment includes business operations primarily serving vehicle service and repair technicians through worldwide mobile tool distribution channel. The Repair System and Information Group segment serves other professionals vehicle repair customers, primarily owners and managers of independent repair shops and original equipment manufacturer dealerships through direct and distributor channels. The Financial Services segment comprises of installment sales and lease contracts arising from franchisees’ customers, and business loans and vehicle leases to franchisees. The company was founded by Joseph Johnson and William Seidemann in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, WI.