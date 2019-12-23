Tigress Financial Keeps a Buy Rating on Microsoft (MSFT)

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on Microsoft (MSFT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $157.41, close to its 52-week high of $158.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 71.7% success rate. Feinseth covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Harley-Davidson, Snap-on, and Garmin.

Microsoft has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $163.32, implying a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft’s market cap is currently $1200.9B and has a P/E ratio of 29.64. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MSFT in relation to earlier this year.

