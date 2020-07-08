Tigress Financial Keeps a Buy Rating on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on Harley-Davidson (HOG) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 68.0% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualcomm, Akamai, and Garmin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Harley-Davidson with a $26.00 average price target, which is a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $40.89 and a one-year low of $14.31. Currently, Harley-Davidson has an average volume of 4.82M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HOG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. The Financial Services segment comprises of financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans, primarily for the purchase of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The company was founded by William Sylvester Harley, Arthur Davidson, Walter C. Davidson, Sr. and William A. Davidson in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.