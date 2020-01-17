Tigress Financial Initiates a Buy Rating on Yandex (YNDX)

In a report released today, Aaron Ju from Tigress Financial initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Yandex (YNDX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.32, close to its 52-week high of $45.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 69.2% success rate. Ju covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as New Oriental Education Tech, Yum China Holdings, and JD.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Yandex.

The company has a one-year high of $45.40 and a one-year low of $28.91. Currently, Yandex has an average volume of 2.48M.

Yandex NV operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following business segments: Search and Portal, E-commerce, Taxi, Media Services and Classifieds. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.