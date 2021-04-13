Tigress Financial Believes McDonald’s (MCD) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on McDonald’s (MCD). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $231.26, close to its 52-week high of $232.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 72.4% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hims & Hers Health, Alphabet Class A, and Microsoft.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McDonald’s is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $243.24, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

McDonald’s’ market cap is currently $172.3B and has a P/E ratio of 36.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -16.21.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1955, McDonald’s Corp. is world’s leading fast food chain that operates and franchises over 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. More than 90% of McDonald’s restaurants are owned and operated by independent local business owners. Its popular products include Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, Chicken McNuggets, McDonald’s Fries, McFlurry desserts, and McCafé beverages, among others. The company is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Read More on MCD: