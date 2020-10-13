Tigress Financial Believes JD (JD) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on September 3, Aaron Ju from Tigress Financial maintained a Buy rating on JD (JD). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.32, close to its 52-week high of $86.58.

Ju has an average return of 80.1% when recommending JD.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is ranked #798 out of 7014 analysts.

JD has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.92, implying a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 24, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

Based on JD’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $201 billion and net profit of $16.45 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $150 billion and had a net profit of $619 million.

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the following business segments: JD Mall, and New Businesses. The JD Mall segment represents its core e-commerce business. The New Businesses segment includes logistic services provided to third parties, technology services, overseas business, insurance and O2O. It also provides an online marketplace, whereby third-party sellers sell products to customers primarily through its websites and mobile apps. The company offers advertising, logistics and other value-added services. JD com was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

