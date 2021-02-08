Tigress Financial Believes Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Won’t Stop Here

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.40, close to its 52-week high of $24.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 71.5% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Microsoft, and Qualcomm.

Hims & Hers Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Based on Hims & Hers Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.26 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $436K.

