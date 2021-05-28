Tigress Financial Believes Garmin (GRMN) Still Has Room to Grow

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on Garmin (GRMN) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $142.84, close to its 52-week high of $145.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 72.3% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hims & Hers Health, Cisco Systems, and Verizon.

Garmin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $144.33.

The company has a one-year high of $145.20 and a one-year low of $86.65. Currently, Garmin has an average volume of 680.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 84 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GRMN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Switzerland-based Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness.

