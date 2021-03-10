Tigress Financial Believes Fiserv (FISV) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Fiserv (FISV). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $123.87, close to its 52-week high of $124.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 70.3% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hims & Hers Health, Alphabet Class A, and Microsoft.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fiserv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $134.46, implying a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $143.00 price target.

Fiserv’s market cap is currently $82.01B and has a P/E ratio of 86.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in December 2020, Alison Davis, a Director at FISV sold 2,073 shares for a total of $236,786.

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the Payments, Financial, and Corporate and Other segments. The Payments segment primarily provides electronic bill payment and presentment services, internet and mobile banking software and services, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payment services, debit and credit card processing and services, payments infrastructure services, and other electronic payments software and services. The Financial segment provides financial institutions with account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support numerous types of financial transactions. The Corporate and Other segment consists of intercompany eliminations, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, unallocated corporate expenses and other activities that are not considered when management evaluates segment performance, such as gains on sales of businesses and associated transition services. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.