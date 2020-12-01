Tigress Financial Believes Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial maintained a Buy rating on Dolby Laboratories (DLB). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $89.89, close to its 52-week high of $90.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 70.2% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Cisco Systems, and Microsoft.

Dolby Laboratories has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $90.77 and a one-year low of $44.68. Currently, Dolby Laboratories has an average volume of 548.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DLB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc. designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.