Tigress Financial Believes Costco (COST) Won’t Stop Here

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on Costco (COST) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $326.10, close to its 52-week high of $331.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 68.3% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Akamai, Garmin, and VMware.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Costco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $334.08, a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Atlantic Equities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Costco’s market cap is currently $144B and has a P/E ratio of 39.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.63.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COST in relation to earlier this year.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

