Tigress Financial Believes Cisco Systems (CSCO) Still Has Room to Grow

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on Cisco Systems (CSCO) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.41, close to its 52-week high of $53.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 72.9% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hims & Hers Health, Alphabet Class A, and Facebook.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cisco Systems with a $53.20 average price target, representing a 3.2% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $63.00 price target.

Cisco Systems’ market cap is currently $216.9B and has a P/E ratio of 19.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 66.73.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 107 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSCO in relation to earlier this year.

Cisco offers a broad range of technologies across networking, security, collaboration, applications and the cloud. It manufactures and sells Internet Protocol (IP)-based networking and other products related to the communications and IT industry and also provides associated services. The company was founded by Sandra Lerner and Leonard Bosack on December 10, 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.