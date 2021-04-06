Tigress Financial Believes Caterpillar (CAT) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Caterpillar (CAT). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $236.00, close to its 52-week high of $237.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 72.8% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hims & Hers Health, Alphabet Class A, and Microsoft.

Caterpillar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $218.38.

Based on Caterpillar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.24 billion and net profit of $780 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.14 billion and had a net profit of $1.1 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 151 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CAT in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1925, Illinois-based Caterpillar, Inc. manufactures construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments, including Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.